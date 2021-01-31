BRFD investigates fire on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a residential fire on Sycamore Street in Baton Rouge on Saturday, January 30.
Officials say, an occupant of the residence told investigators that he was inside when he noticed fire coming up the wall.
Firefighters arrived to find fire engulfing the carport and a car.
Before bringing the fire under control, it extended to the home next door causing significant damage.
The cause of this fire is undetermined and still under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.