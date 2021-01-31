Acadian Ambulance now implementing alternative treatments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When paramedics arrive on the scene they will now determine whether the patient can be taken care of at home or diverted to another medical facility besides an emergency room.
Acadian Ambulance started the program started back in June, and it’s already helping several emergency rooms across the state to keep patient capacity levels low during the pandemic.
Within the last few months, they have diverted over 200 patients to other medical facilities besides emergency rooms.
Patients will have this option in every parish, but Jefferson beginning Monday.
