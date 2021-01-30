11 Tigers win event titles with 6 NCAA top 10 marks in Louisiana Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - The LSU track and field team had a strong showing on Friday, Jan. 29, as it hosted the Louisiana Invitational at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Eleven Tigers came away with event titles, and six NCAA top 10 marks were registered by LSU.
“It was a good, solid meet for us today,” said head coach Dennis Shaver. “I felt like we got a lot accomplished. JuVaughn was superb in the high jump and then Aliyah (Whistby) and Sean (Dixon-Bodie) really had quality performances in their LSU debuts.”
JuVaughn Harrison contributed another winning performance on the season as he won the gold medal in the high jump with a clearance of 7′ 5.75″ (2.28 meters).
The Tigers will travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas to compete in the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 6.
