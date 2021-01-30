4-star S Bryce Anderson decommits from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bryce Anderson, a four-star safety from Texas, has decommitted from LSU.
He made the announcement via social media on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pound defensive back from West Brook High in Beaumont, Texas is rated as the No. 4 safety in the country, the No. 66 overall prospect, and the No. 12 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Anderson received offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and others.
With the change, LSU now has the No. 4 class in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC for 2022.
LSU currently has seven hard commits. They are listed below:
- QB Walker Howard - 4-star - St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
- CB JaDarian Rhym - 4-star - Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- CB Laterrance Welch - 4-star - Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)
- OG Lucas Taylor - 4-star - St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, Ala.)
- WR Aaron Anderson - 3-star - Edna Karr (New Orleans, La.)
- WR Decoldest Crawford - 3-star - Green Oaks (Shreveport, La.)
- CB Marcus Scott II - No rating - College Park (The Woodlands, Texas)
