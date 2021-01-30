Pelicans rain 3s in 131-126 win over Bucks in Holiday’s return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans tied the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game and had four players score at least 20 points to get past the Milwaukee Bucks in Jrue Holiday’s return to the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Jan. 29.
New Orleans (7-10) held on for the 131-126 win over Milwaukee (11-7). It was the season-high scoring performance for the Pelicans. They made 21 shots from beyond the arc to tie the franchise record.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring with 28. He also had four assists. Lonzo Ball had a season-high 27 points and eight assists. It was tied for the most points he has scored as a Pelican. He also tied his career-high with seven made 3-pointers. Eric Bledsoe finished with 25 points and four assists. He also tied a career-high with seven shots made from beyond the arc.
Zion Williamson chipped in 21 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high seven assists. Steven Adams pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds after grabbing 18 boards against the Wizards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds. He also had five assists. Holiday added 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in his first game back in New Orleans since getting traded.
The Pelicans led 68-45 at halftime and were up by as much as 29 with less than 5:00 remaining in the third quarter before the Bucks stormed back. They scored 44 points in the third quarter. They cut Pelicans’ lead to single digits, 98-89, before New Orleans scored five-straight points to make it 103-89 at the end of the third quarter.
The Bucks outscored the Pelicans, 37-28, in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough. The Bucks shot 50% from the field for the game to the Pelicans’ 47%. New Orleans had the 44%-37% advantage on 3-pointers. The Bucks edged the Pelicans, 49-45, on rebounds. The Bucks dominated the points in the paint, 62-40. The Pelicans scored 15 points off 12 turnovers by the Bucks.
New Orleans will continue its homestand by hosting Houston on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.
