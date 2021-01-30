FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, and warm for your Saturday with a chance of showers overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be cloudy, breezy and on the warm side; highs expected near 70. It won’t be quite the beautiful day that we had for Friday.
We’re going to be mostly cloudy throughout the day but dry most of the day. The rain chances don’t really come into play into play until Saturday night so your outdoor plans for the weekend are still in check.
As of this Saturday morning, we’re in the upper 40′s in Baton Rouge, on our way to a warm day.
There’s an area of low pressure in the nation’s mid-section, that’s going to cause rain for your Saturday evening.
We’re going to be mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day with a high of 70 degrees.
We’ll introduce a 10% chance of a shower late into the afternoon. But then overnight for your Saturday night into your Sunday morning we’ll bring it up to a 50% chance of showers.
No severe weather expected.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.