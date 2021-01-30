Baton Rouge man arrested on charges of child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit and in conjunction with the FBI arrested a Baton Rouge man after they learned of his participation in distribution of child pornography.
38-year-old John Edward Marshall was arrested on Friday, Jan. 29 for charges related to the distribution of child pornography.
The initial investigating began back in July of 2020 when officials learned Marshall was distributing videos and pictures of child pornography on a social media application. Investigators obtained a warrant, and on January 29, 2021, arrested Marshall.
Marshall has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
According to officials, this is an active investigation.
