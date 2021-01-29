MISSING: Chalmette woman not seen since mid-December

MISSING: Chalmette woman not seen since mid-December
Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette, was last seen in mid-December, according to officials. (Source: SBPSO)
By Mykal Vincent | January 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 12:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says Chatham has been missing since mid-December 2020.

Chatham was last seen in the Arabi and lower Ninth Ward areas where she is known to frequent, deputies say.

She’s described as being 5-foot-1-inches tall and about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette, was last seen in mid-December, according to officials.
Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette, was last seen in mid-December, according to officials. (Source: SBPSO)
Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette, was last seen in mid-December, according to officials.
Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette, was last seen in mid-December, according to officials. (Source: SBPSO)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chatham is asked to contact St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Donald Johnson at (504) 421-2706, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or (504) 271-2501.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.