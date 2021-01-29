LSU upsets No. 22 Georgia, 60-52

Georgia entered the game as the No. 3 rebounding team in the SEC but LSU won the battle on the boards, 40-35. Neither team shot the ball well from the field. LSU was 22-of-56 (39%) and Georgia was 19-of-55 (35%). The teams were much worse from beyond the arc. LSU was just 1-of-6 (17%) and Georgia was 3-of-15 (20%).