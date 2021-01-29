LSU Tiger Girls not allowed to compete at 2021 nationals due to COVID constraints according to university officials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials have confirmed that the Tiger Girls will not be allowed to participate in the national championships due to COVID-19.
In a statement from an LSU official to WAFB, they said, “The spirit program will not be able to participate in Nationals this year due to many constraints of COVID-19.”
One social media post on Instagram shows Sammy McFadden a former member of the LSU Tiger Girls dance team. In the post, McFadden goes on to explain the success of the dance team for the university.
The Tiger Girls dance team was founded back in 1999 and have won National Championships in 1999 and 2010. Then in 2013, the team was awarded as World Champions according to the Instagram post.
The post continues to say the squad will not be allowed to compete due to a lack of staff in the training room.
“The university’s decision is non-budgetary or COVID related, but due to a lack of staff in the training room. Although we are considered student-athletes by LSU, and hence are promised and required a trainer and training facility privileges to continue dancing at other athletic events, it was made clear we are not allowed these resources during our own competitive season. We are not being prioritized because “sports come first”', according to an email from a member of the Tiger Girls.
“These athletes live to compete and represent their university LSU,” said McFadden.
If the Tiger Girls are not permitted to compete this will be the first time in 22 years the squad will not perform at nationals.
The video ends with former members of the LSU Tiger Girls saying “let them compete.”
The LSU Tiger Girls have started a petition that has over 15,000 signatures and asking those in the community to take the time and sign the petition.
You can sign the petition here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.