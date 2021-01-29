LSU baseball holds 2021 media day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team held its annual media day on Friday, Jan. 29.
#LSU @AlexBoxVoice confirmed to us that attendance for @LSUbaseball home games, at least early in the season, will be no more than 2,500 or so.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
“First day of school!” @LSUbaseball #LSU pic.twitter.com/7ch0YysIJ3— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
2021 @LSUbaseball practice is underway. The sky is blue and the sun is out. Bring on spring and the Tigers! @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/iWBycLSsXh— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
#LSU Paul Mainieri says the Tigers will basically simulate the February 19 season opener today - Tigers wear uniforms for first time, field will be lined like game day, #LSU will scrimmage.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
“Absolutely he’s our closer.” #LSU Paul Mainieri says despite all his All-American accolades, Devin Fontenot may still be underrated.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
#LSU Paul Mainieri asked if there was any silver lining in the 2020 “season”.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
A long pause.
“No.”
Mainieri says he feels awful for the players who lost that year. He does add that it taught #LSU to never take anything for granted.
“There’s been a lot of great players here. A lot of talented players. I hope to be one of them one day.” @LSUbaseball Dylan Crews #LSU pic.twitter.com/VAq4R41mpx— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
#LSU Cade Doughty says he always felt comfortable in the batter’s box last year, the stats just didn’t reflect it early on. Doughty began to get more hits later. pic.twitter.com/Zd4GDAOqRR— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
“It’s a honor he thinks of us so highly. But we’ve got to go up there and do damage. We can’t be freshman.” #LSU true freshman Tre Morgan on head coach Paul Mainieri batting him and Dylan Crews in critical spots in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/eCj1lcfk5P— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
#LSU Cade Beloso says Coach Mainieri sent a group text message over the summer, saying the players could have beards. Beloso says he and his teammates were very excited about that team rule being changed. pic.twitter.com/BDIkuoajC7— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
#LSU Matthew Beck says he thinks about Florida winning the 2017 national championship and dog-piling every single day.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
#LSU Devin Fontenot says the 2019 Super Regional vs Florida State was a turning point for him - let it all loose, hold nothing back. Fontenot says the 2021 pitching staff is extremely talented, top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/9FcOva9cH3— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 29, 2021
