Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reporting a lower effective rate compared to the other COVID-19 vaccines, but local government officials and local hospitals say it is still a step forward.
The vaccine is 85% effective against the most serious symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci says this will protect people from being hospitalized or even dying. It could also help against those variants that are spreading in the United States.
At Governor John Bel Edwards’ press conference this week, the new vaccine mentioned could be on the market sooner than expected. “In several weeks, the Johnson & Johnson, is mostly likely to come next, and they should be asking for an emergency use authorization in a couple of weeks and that will be very helpful because that is a single dose vaccine,” Edwards says.
As the state plans out future mass vaccination sites, local hospitals say this could lower pressure on their staff. “The fact that we are going to be able to vaccinate more people is going to definitely have a direct impact in the unionization of our hospitals. It won’t exhaust all of the resources and staffing issues we are seeing,” says Dr. Aldo Russo who is the regional medical director for Ochsner Baton Rouge.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does have a high effective rate than the typical flu shot.
