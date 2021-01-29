FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temperatures this morning but bright sunshine expected this afternoon with highs topping out in the low 60′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cool weather prevails again today, but bright sunshine should have it feeling quite nice by the afternoon as highs top out in the low 60s.
Some high clouds will likely start to return to the area by this evening, but rain will not be an issue for any Friday night plans.
Into the weekend, rain does return to the forecast in association with our next cold front.
Many of us get through the daylight hours on Saturday without any significant rain and it will be warmer as highs top out around 70°. However, scattered showers will be possible by Saturday evening as the front approaches from the west.
Best rain chances are expected late Saturday night into early Sunday morning along the front.
The good news is that rains are likely gone by mid-morning on Sunday, with cooler air once again filtering in for the latter part of the weekend.
Cooler and drier weather then returns for the early part of next week.
Looking ahead, it looks like much of next week will stay dry, with rain chances perhaps returning toward the end of the week.
