Duplex fire started after possible electrical short; at least 2 people displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two people have been displaced from their homes after the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on Jan. 28.
The fire happened just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of N. 31st Street.
Officials say the fire is believed to have started in the attic of one side of the duplex from a possible electrical short.
Firefighters arrived to find a lot of smoke coming from the attic.
As they were able to access side A, fire began breaking through the roof but was quickly extinguished.
Fire damage was contained to the attic, however, both sides of the duplex received significant water damage below as the fire was extinguished.
Only the occupant of side B was home when the fire began and that person got out without injury.
Red Cross was on scene to provide assistance to the occupants.
