BRPD investigating after 21-year-old found dead on McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 21-year-old male was found dead on McClelland Drive Thursday, Jan. 28.
Marquell Wyatt, 21, was found inside a vehicle around 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of McClelland Drive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to police, Wyatt died at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.