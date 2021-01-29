BRPD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect vehicle in possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a suspected vehicle in a possible attempted kidnapping.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says officers are currently investigating two incidents that happened near Plank Road on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Officers responded to a reported shooting near Plank Road and Wyandotte Street around 2:45 p.m. Coppola says moments before the shooting investigators learned of a possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile near Plank Road and Byron Avenue.
Authorities identified a possible suspect vehicle in the attempted kidnapping as a white, unmarked van with a Florida license plate.
Coppola says investigators do not know if both incidents are connected. No one was injured in the shooting.
The case remains under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.