BRFD officials believe arson to be cause of vacant early morning house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have reason to believe arson was the cause of an early morning house fire in the 3000 block of Iroquois Street on Jan. 29.
According to a spokesperson with the department, firefighters arrived to find the rear of the vacant 2-bedroom home fully engulfed in flames just before 2 a.m.
Although most of the fire damage was contained to the back half of the structure, the rest of the structure sustained significant smoke and water damage.
The house is being considered a total loss.
