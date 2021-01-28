U.S. Army Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion hosts virtual job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion is hosting a virtual job fair to help displaced workers in the hospitality and service industries on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The U.S. Army Reserve offers part-time service in more than 120 career fields and up to $20,000 in enlistment bonuses and student loan repayments.
The Reserve offers tuition assistance up to $250 per semester hour for 16 semester hour per fiscal year. Reservists are also eligible for the Selected Reserve Montgomery GI Bill, which pays up to $13,000 in college tuition, and the GI Bill kicker, which pays up to an additional $12,600 for college tuition.
The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies, which guarantees eligible Reservists
To register for this job fair and to be interviewed by an Army recruiter, please log on to Indeed via this event link: https://events.indeed.com/event/77875 or click this link to submit your information and a recruiter will call you.
