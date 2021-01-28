Thursday, January 28: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Jan. 28, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 394,909 total cases - 2,517 new cases
- 8,743 total deaths - 55 new deaths
- 1,590 patients in hospitals - decrease of 35 patients
- 206 patients on ventilators - decrease of 11 patients
- 344,321 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)
As of Thursday, Jan. 28
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1B, Tier 1
Vaccine Series Initiated - 339,44
Total Doses Administered - 397,371
Providers Enrolled - 1,918
Completed Vaccine Series - 57,926
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 39,477
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.