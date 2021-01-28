Odums says Southern QB situation is ‘open competition’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums isn’t tipping his hand when it comes to his starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
For the first half of the 2019 season, the quarterback position was a revolving door for the Southern Jags. Plenty of times, Ladarius Skelton would start a game, before being replaced with backup Bubba McDaniel.
The situation came to a head in week seven when McDaniel saved the day with a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance against winless Texas Southern.
Skelton finished the season as the starter but entering this spring, Odums said it is an open competition and there is no clear leader in the race right now.
Another player in the mix is redshirt junior John Lampley. In 2018, Lampley actually started the season under center but was benched after five games and following that abysmal offensive performance against Alcorn. Odums had some high praise for Lampley, adding that he has progressed well.
The Jags will travel to Montgomery, Ala. to take on Alabama State on Friday, Feb. 26, for the season opener. The exact kickoff time has not yet been announced.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.