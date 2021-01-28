New Roads Police asking for help locating man wanted for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Roads Police are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted for murder, according to Crime Stoppers.
Nicholas Johnson is 5′10″ and weighs about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for second degree murder.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), email anonymously from their website, or download the free anonymous P3 App. You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
