LSU expected to finish No. 2 in SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was picked to finish No. 2 in the SEC, according to the 2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Thursday, Jan. 28.
Alabama is expected to finish first. The Tigers received two first-place votes.
1.) Alabama (9)
2.) LSU (2)
3.) Florida (1)
4.) Tennessee (1)
5.) Kentucky
6.) Arkansas
7.) Georgia
8.) Missouri
9.) South Carolina
10.) Mississippi State
11.) Auburn
12.) Texas A&M
13.) Ole Miss
Vanderbilt doesn’t have a softball team.
LSU finished the shortened 2020 season with a 21-3 overall record. The Tigers return 21 players from last year’s squad.
LSU starts its season on Thursday, Feb. 11 with the Tiger Classic, playing host to McNeese State, Duke, Kansas, and Central Arkansas.
