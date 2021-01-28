LSU expected to finish No. 2 in SEC

LSU Softball

LSU expected to finish No. 2 in SEC
LSU pitcher/utility player Shelbi Sunseri (No. 27) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was picked to finish No. 2 in the SEC, according to the 2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Thursday, Jan. 28.

Alabama is expected to finish first. The Tigers received two first-place votes.

1.) Alabama (9)

2.) LSU (2)

3.) Florida (1)

4.) Tennessee (1)

5.) Kentucky

6.) Arkansas

7.) Georgia

8.) Missouri

9.) South Carolina

10.) Mississippi State

11.) Auburn

12.) Texas A&M

13.) Ole Miss

Vanderbilt doesn’t have a softball team.

LSU finished the shortened 2020 season with a 21-3 overall record. The Tigers return 21 players from last year’s squad.

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU starts its season on Thursday, Feb. 11 with the Tiger Classic, playing host to McNeese State, Duke, Kansas, and Central Arkansas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.