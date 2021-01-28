FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly temperatures remain with highs only reaching the upper 50s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep a jacket handy throughout the day today with cool temperatures expected to remain in place.
Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 50s.
Another cold wake up can be expected on Friday as lows dip into the mid 30s under mainly clear skies.
Areas north and northeast of Baton Rouge may see a brief light freeze, while patchy frost can’t be ruled out elsewhere. After the chilly start, we’ll enjoy a nice end to the workweek as highs reach the low 60s under generally sunny skies.
A significant warm-up kicks in on Saturday in advance of our next cold front. We should make it through at least early afternoon without much in the way of rain, but scattered showers will be possible by late in the day.
Scattered to numerous showers and perhaps a few t-storms will accompany the front overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
In its wake, cooler and drier weather once again returns for the early part of next week.
