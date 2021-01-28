Baker City Court providing amnesty through February for outstanding warrants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baker City Court is providing an amnesty period through February to any defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 1.
The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant “recall fee.” The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to pay outstanding fees.
Amnesty will allow the defendants to clear all outstanding bench warrants. The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. to assist with recalling bench warrants.
Please call Baker City Court at 225-778-1866 or Baker Police at 225-775-6000 to find out if you have an outstanding warrant.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.