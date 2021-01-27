Wednesday, January 27: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 392,416 total cases - 3,868 new cases
- 8,688 total deaths - 67 new deaths
- 1,625 patients in hospitals - decrease of 21 patients
- 217 patients on ventilators - decrease of 14 patients
- 344,321 patients recovered - increase of 24,296 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)
As of Tuesday, Jan. 26
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1B, Tier 1
Vaccine Series Initiated - 311,129
Total Doses Administered - 357,894
Providers Enrolled - 1,877
Completed Vaccine Series - 46,765
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 43,566
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.