Watson Walmart not enforcing mask mandate, Subway employee says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A third-party employee is claiming Walmart in Watson is refusing to enforce Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate and is allowing customers to enter the store without asking them to put on a mask.
An employee of the Subway inside the Watson Walmart said she has seen customers and Walmart employees ignoring the governor’s mask requirement. The employee who asked WAFB not to name her out of fear of backlash, said when those customers come to her Subway, they often become confrontational when told to put on their mask.
“Some people will be like, oh, whatever and cuss us out, use very vulgar names and leave and to be honest, that’s kind of on the nice side,” she said.
In surveillance video shared with WAFB by the franchise owner, you can see a customer inside the restaurant become irate with employees after being told he had to wear a mask. The customer slammed his drink on the ground and walked out.
“This guy had mentioned something about I’m walking around Walmart and they’re not enforcing it but then I come in here and y’all are making people do this that and the other and it all ended very violently,” the employee said.
The employee also said when her store owner confronted the Walmart manager about the lack of enforcement, that manager claimed the mask mandate was not being enforced because she did not want to lose business.
WAFB reached out to Walmart for comment on this story. A representative responded with this statement:
“If a customer doesn’t want to wear a face covering, our Health Ambassadors notify a member of management, who will talk to [the] customer and try to find a solution. We do not want our associates to do anything that could lead to a physical confrontation. We are also working with customers who are unable to wear a face covering due to medical reasons or religious beliefs.”
The third-party employee said she hopes Walmart will start enforcing the governor’s mask mandate.
