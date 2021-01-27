SU Lab esports debuting media room; first of its kinda in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Laboratory School is holding a ribbon-cutting for its brand new esports and media lab, the first of its kind in the state of Louisiana.
Coach Chris Turner has led several student-athletes at SU Lab to playoff wins and tournament appearances, including 9th-grade prodigy Troy Murphy, who barely missed winning back-to-back HSEL National Championships last fall.
The esports program allows students an opportunity to earn scholarship money while competing in video games.
In September of 2020, Turner launched an esports program at Southern University.
