Police identified man killed in shooting on Spain Street

Victim identified in deadly Spain Street shooting
By WAFB Staff | January 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 11:16 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 21-year-old male on Spain Street that happened on Wednesday, January 27.

Jared Collins, 21, was found dead inside a home Wednesday in the 1700 block of Spain Street around 5:10 p.m., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

One dead in shooting on Spain Street

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.