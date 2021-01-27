Police identified man killed in shooting on Spain Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 21-year-old male on Spain Street that happened on Wednesday, January 27.
Jared Collins, 21, was found dead inside a home Wednesday in the 1700 block of Spain Street around 5:10 p.m., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.