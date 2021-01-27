Former State Rep. Steve Carter dies of coronavirus complications

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Steve Carter, former Louisiana State Representative and East Baton Rouge mayoral candidate, died after being hospitalized with coronavirus, a family representative confirmed to WAFB.
Carter was hospitalized with coronavirus in early January 2021.
Carter recently ran for East Baton Rouge Mayor as a challenger to the sitting Mayor. He served as a State Representative for District 68 for 12 years.
The news came in late Tuesday, January 26. The family is expected to release a formal statement later in the night.
Carter is survived by his wife Gloria, their two children, and his four grandchildren.
Tributes to the former representative are pouring in on social media.
Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his condolences to the family of former Rep. Steve Carter.
“I am deeply saddened to learn that former Representative Steve Carter lost his battle with COVID-19 this evening. Steve served the Baton Rouge community in the Louisiana Legislature for 12 years, and I was honored to serve with him during that time,” Edwards said. “I hope you will join me and Donna in praying for his wife Gloria, his children Amelia and Solomon and their families, including his four granddaughters, Yvie, Carter, Julia and Addie during this very difficult time.”
The governor will order flags flown at half-staff the day of former Rep. Carter’s funeral.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement to Facebook:
Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal sent out a tweet after Carter’s passing which reads, “Steve Carter was always kind and honest. He was courageous in pursuing bold educational reforms to benefit Louisiana’s children. Supriya and I send condolences to his family.”
Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder released a tweet saying, “Steve worked tirelessly to improve this state. I was proud to serve with him in the House. I’m even more proud to have called him a friend.”
WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster says, “He was one guy who was fun to be around, genuine in what you saw was what you got. He was not pretentious in any way, and he leaves quite a void in terms of family, and of course he is a native son of Baton Rouge, and he will be missed immensely.”
Louisiana State Representative for District 101 Ted James said, “I think the biggest thing that we shared in common was just a love for Baton Rouge. For someone like Steve who dedicated a large portion of his life to service be it young people, when he was a coach at LSU, or the thousands that he represented in the legislature, you know it’s so sad.”
Baton Rouge businessman Jordan Piazza, who also ran for mayor and endorsed Carter in the runoff, said Carter was “a great man.”
“I am devastated to hear of the passing of Steve Carter this evening,” Piazza told WAFB Tuesday evening. “I was fortunate enough to have known Steve my entire life and spent many summers with he and his family. The City of Baton Rouge and State of Louisiana has lost a devoted leader who worked tirelessly and selflessly to improve all aspects of life for Louisiana residents. Steve’s contagious smile and charismatic personality along with his love for his family, Louisiana and LSU will never be forgotten. May we always remember and be thankful for Steve’s contribution to our society. Gloria, Amelia, Solomon and their families remain in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Former EBR Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker said she will never forget Carter’s “love and passion for all of the people of our city and parish.
“Steve was a dear friend, and a really great person with a very sincere heart,” Wicker said. " I am so, so sad in hearing of his passing. He will TRULY be missed. We ask that everyone prays for his dear family.”
Scott Wester, President & CEO, Our Lady of the Lake said, “The entire Our Lady of the Lake family mourns the loss of former state representative Steve Carter, our longtime friend and community servant. Rep. Carter cared deeply about all he served and the health of future generations. He was instrumental as head of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation representing the needs of our region to the state. His steady leadership is a model for us all. We are praying for his wife and family and all who knew his friendship.”
The Republican Party of Louisiana (LAGOP) released a statement which read, “We are heartbroken by the news of former State Representative Steve Carter’s passing. Steve Carter was a champion for education reform, improving the quality of life of millions of Louisiana children. We mourn his passing and pray for his family.”
In a tweet, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said, “Steve, thank you for your service to our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gloria and his loved ones.”
Louisiana State Senator Regina Barrow, District 15, sent out a tweet saying, “Sending my heartfelt sorrow and sympathy to Rep. Steve Carter’s Family! I’m so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace!”
The following information about Steve Carter is from his election website:
A lifelong resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, Steve is a graduate of Louisiana State University where he served as Student Government President. In that capacity, Steve set a pattern that would show-up through the rest of his life; advocating for meaningful changes that improve the lives of others.
After graduating, Steve felt called to serve his country and entered the United States Air Force. There, his dedication to serving others and being able to competently execute detailed plans and lead others earned him the rank of Captain.
After leaving the Air Force, Steve joined LSU’s Athletic Department as a Tennis Coach. It was there that LSU’s Administration noticed Steve’s knack for mentorship and training, and he was eventually appointed Assistant Athletic Director. Later in life, Steve felt called to serve the people of East Baton Rouge in a more significant way; as the State Representative for House District 68.
Elected in 2007, Steve spent the next 12 years advancing innovative solutions to the challenges facing the people of District 68 and the state of Louisiana. In the House of Representatives, Steve served as the chairman of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation, Vice-Chair of the Transportation Committee, and Chairman of the Education Committee. As a leading voice on education and infrastructure issues, Steve was able to pass several reforms that have improved transit infrastructure across the state, and access to early childhood education programs for Louisiana’s children.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.