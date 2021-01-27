FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect drier, cooler weather after morning rains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early morning rains will give way to drier, breezy, and cooler weather for the remainder of Wednesday. Skies should be partly cloudy by the afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 60s.
A couple of days of cool weather will settle in behind Wednesday’s cold front. Morning lows will reach the mid to upper 30s on Thursday and Friday mornings, with Thursday’s highs in the upper 50s and Friday’s in the low 60s. Both days should feature a good deal of sunshine.
Temperatures will rebound quickly this weekend as winds shift around to the south in advance of our next storm system. A few showers will be possible by late Saturday, with somewhat better rain chances expected during the first half of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will once again trend cooler into the first part of next week.
