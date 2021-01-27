Despite salary cap difficulties, Saints remain in ‘win now’ mode

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
The Saints will have their work cut out for them this off-season as they try to put the best team on the field while being more limited than usual in terms of the projected salary cap.
“Yeah, it’s going to be daunting,” says general manager Mickey Loomis. “It’s going to be daunting for the majority of teams in our league.”
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was only able to answer a handful of questions this morning because so much still depends on what happens at quarterback. Like all of us, Loomis still waits for a final decision from Drew Brees.
It will be a big game-changer not just because of how it affects that position, but because of how it affects free agency as a whole. Speaking with veterans like Emmanuel Sanders, they’ll tell you that being able to play with a quarterback like Brees plays a big role in whether or not they sign with a team.
Even non-offensive players make decisions based at least partially on who’s at quarterback because that ultimately affects your chances to win.
Still, one thing Loomis made clear is that whoever is at quarterback and whatever happens with the rest of the roster, the expectation remains to compete at a high level, not be in rebuild mode.
“We’ve got a great roster, and I can’t foresee a circumstance where we’re not going to say we’re going to do everything we can to win now and compete for a championship,” says Loomis.
What would benefit the Saints most is having another great draft class. But that, too, comes with challenges with less player interaction and less college game tape due to COVID-19.
