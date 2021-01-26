Southern loses to Alabama State on buzzer beater after leading by as many as 15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead that eventually evaporated and fell to Alabama State on a buzzer beater in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday, Jan. 25.
The Jaguars (3-6, 3-2 SWAC) went down 66-64 to the Hornets (2-5, 2-5 SWAC). Southern has dropped back-to-back SWAC contests.
Isaiah Rollins led Southern with 11 points. Damiree Burns added 10 points and seven rebounds.
A double-double by Kenny Strawbridge on 16 points, including the winning bucket, and 14 rebounds powered Alabama State to victory.
With the Hornets up 64-62, a goal tending call against them on a Jayden Saddler layup with five seconds left tied it, 64-64. Out of the timeout, Alabama State tried a 3-pointer that was blocked but Strawbridge caught the ball out of the air and threw it up just before time expired. After bouncing on the rim three times, the ball rolled into the hoop. The refs reviewed it and confirmed it was good.
Southern went on a 17-0 run for nearly 6:00 to take a 20-5 lead with 10:36 remaining in the first half. Alabama State was able to cut into the lead and trailed 28-21 at halftime. The Hornets chipped away at the Jags’ lead and gained the 50-49 advantage with 8:16 to go on back-to-back 3-pointers. It was their first lead since early in the first half. Southern’s final lead of the game was 54-53 with 6:21 remaining. They tied it a few times down the stretch but could not jump in front.
Alabama State was 5-of-11 (45%) from beyond the arc in the second half. Its largest lead was just five points (59-54) with 4:23 left. The Hornets scored 18 second chance points and 18 points off turnovers.
Southern will stay on the road and head to Alcorn, Miss. to face Alcorn State on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m.
