Southern loses to Alabama State on buzzer beater after leading by as many as 15

Southern went on a 17-0 run for nearly 6:00 to take a 20-5 lead with 10:36 remaining in the first half. Alabama State was able to cut into the lead and trailed 28-21 at halftime. The Hornets chipped away at the Jags’ lead and gained the 50-49 advantage with 8:16 to go on back-to-back 3-pointers. It was their first lead since early in the first half. Southern’s final lead of the game was 54-53 with 6:21 remaining. They tied it a few times down the stretch but could not jump in front.