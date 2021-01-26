SEC set to release 2021 football schedule; announces changes to Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC will release the 2021 football schedule Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m.
The league has also announced changes to the annual SEC Football Media Days in 2021. Officials are adjusting the site from Nashville, Tenn. to Hoover, Ala.
The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on July 19 through 22.
Officials added the event will be held in Nashville in 2023. The site of the 2022 SEC Media Days will be announced later.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
