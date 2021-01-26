Pelicans’ G-League team acquires Baton Rouge native Jacob Evans

ERIE, Pa. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League team, the Erie Bayhawks, have acquired Baton Rouge native Jacob Evans.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound shooting guard starred at St. Michael the Archangel before playing college basketball for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Evans has appeared in 59 NBA games over the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors (57 games) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2 games), averaging 2.8 points on 10.5 minutes per game.
He was the No. 28 overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft by the Warriors.
The Bayhawks also acquired forward Omari Spellman.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.