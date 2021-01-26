NBA postpones Spurs at Pelicans game due to ongoing contact tracing for both teams

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The NBA announced the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, has been postponed.
Officials said it is in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols.
They added because of contact tracing within both teams, neither has the league-required eight available players to compete.
It is unknown when the game will be played.
The game was supposed to be the first of a six-game homestand after a six-game road trip. The Pelicans were just 1-5 during that stretch and are currently on a three-game losing streak.
The Pelicans are scheduled to next host the Wizards on Wednesday, Jan. 27. It is not yet known if that game will be affected.
