Should Louisiana’s teachers be mandated to get the coronavirus vaccine?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mandating school faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their jobs has raised a few questions.
Rather than mandating the vaccine, these superintendents say they will use other measures to get as many of their employees the vaccinated but have no plans to make it mandatory.
“I think for me right now most importantly is this is a choice, I think we have to give teachers a choice, employees a choice. I’ll be honest I think if we came out and mandate it that every employee take this vaccine, that we’d lose employees. And already as you know we are hurting for teachers,” says West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts.
Central Community Superintendent Jason Fountain says, “I’m certainly not going to put myself in any position to mandate that an employee has to take the vaccine, so our stance is basically anyone who would like to take the vaccine we will help them out to facilitate it.
Parents weighed in on the topic. One parent commented on our 9News Facebook post saying, “Yes my husband died from COVID, I wish they had vaccines before he got it. He suffered a lot.”
Another chimed in saying, “Health care workers aren’t even mandated! No! No one should be mandated especially with a brand-new vaccine”.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.