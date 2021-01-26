LSU softball ranked No. 5 in preseason polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team is going into the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in both the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers have been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season.
LSU will be returning 21 players from the 2020 season that was shortened due to the pandemic. Sophomore Georgia Clark led the team at the plate with a .425 batting average and four home runs last season. All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews and All-American Shelbi Sunseri also, returning.
The Tigers kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, Feb. 11 with the Tiger Classic, playing host to McNeese State, Duke, Kansas, and Central Arkansas.
