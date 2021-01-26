LSU G Cam Thomas named to top 10 for Jerry West Award

Thomas averages 21.7 points per game to lead the SEC in scoring. He has scored 20 points or more in nine games, the most by a Division I freshman. He was the first SEC player in more than 25 years to score 15 points or more in his first seven games. He set a new LSU record with 42-straight made free throws. His 88.2% (90-of-102) on free throws leads the SEC.