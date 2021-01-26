Johnson, Kincey lead Southern to 60-56 win over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team survived a late surge by Alabama State to get the win at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday, Jan. 25.
The Lady Jags (4-8, 4-2 SWAC) held on for a 60-56 victory over the Lady Hornets (4-1, 4-1 SWAC).
Genovea Johnson led Southern with 20 points. She also had four rebounds. Nakia Kincey added 17 points and six rebounds.
Shmya Ward had 20 points and nine rebounds for Alabama State.
Southern was outrebounded 38-27 but scored 19 points off 19 turnovers. The Lady Jags shot 41% from the field and just 12.5% on 3-pointers. The Lady Hornets made 43% of their shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.
Southern had a 10-point lead (58-48) with 3:14 to go but Alabama State went on an 8-0 run to pull within two (58-56) with 27 seconds remaining. It was as close as the Lady Hornets would get as the Lady Jags were able to make enough free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Southern will stay on the road and travel to Alcorn, Miss. to take on Alcorn State on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.