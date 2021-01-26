Gov. Edwards, SWLA leaders release long-term hurricane recovery plans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Lake Charles Tuesday as he and local leaders released a long-term framework for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta.
It’s hard to think about long-term recovery if you still can’t live in your home or replace belongings lost in the hurricanes. But local and state government say they have a mission: to retore, redevelop and revitalize local resiliency in Calcasieu parish
After Hurricane Rita there was a program called the Road Home that helped people trying to get back living in their own homes .
It may be five months since Hurricane Laura, but it’s hard to drive a block through Lake Charles without seeing a blue roof or pile of rubble.
Still local state and federal partners say they are coordinating efforts to help people and communities. Governor John Bel Edwards gathered with local officials to discuss long-term recovery. He says he’s working with the federal government to get money for needs such as housing.
“That’s part of the Community Development Block Grant funding request we made previously to the Trump Administration. We’ve now renewed that with the Biden Administration and we’re hoping for a disaster supplemental appropriation, sometime no later than this spring that would allow us to undertake many of the things whether it’s housing, hazard mitigation you name it,” said Edwards.
Yet for many, frustration abounds for those who wait for FEMA trailers and others whose insurance has not paid enough to rebuild.
Calcasieu Administrator Bryan Beam says they hear you. “I think there’s a litany of examples of that. Each case is different. We’ve asked those questions and our best advice to that is to submit any direct complaints, questions, comments straight to the commissioner of insurance Jim Donelon,” said Beam. Still, patience wears thin and after five months recovery cannot come soon enough. To learn more about the recovery mission visit the Calcasieu police jury web site. If you want to read the plan or watch the meeting check out the links.
