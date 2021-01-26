FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy next 24 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Off and on rain showers will stay in the forecast over the next 24 hours. A cold front Wednesday morning will finally clear out the wet stuff and bring us a much needed cool down.
Keep the umbrella nearby today with decent hourly rain chances through the morning commute. By afternoon we may see a slight lull in coverage, but by evening a warm front will be lifting north bringing scattered to numerous thundershowers back into the forecast.
We do not anticipate severe weather and rainfall amounts will stay below 1″ for just about everyone. A cold front will push through the area around daybreak helping to dry us out and cool us down.
Temperatures will trend below normal Thursday and Friday. You’ll need the jackets for out the door Thursday and Friday as lows dip into the 30°s.
We warm up again over the weekend as another cold front is set to arrive Sunday. We’ll have to dodge a few showers over the weekend, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans. We’ll start next week cool, but comfortable.
A few showers will return by the middle of the week as another storm system and cold front approaches.
