Artist paints portrait of Donna Britt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge artist delivered a special gift to WAFB – a painting of former longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt. Donna passed away last week after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS).
“I wanted to take out the time to show my greatest appreciation to our dear Donna,” said artist Amos Brown, Jr.
Brown, the owner of AB Artistry in Baton Rouge, delivered the painting Tuesday.
“I’m thankful for her longtime dedication to providing countless information, updates, and many acts of kindness on and off screen,” Brown said. “I remember as a young kid being silent when it was time for the news to come on, only to be greeted with a posture and pose like no other. We all are still in shock of her transitioning, but we can rejoice and celebrate that she is with the Father. WAFB, I encourage you to let your light shine as bright as hers.”
