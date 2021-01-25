BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been an unusually violent weekend in Baton Rouge, starting at apartments on Earl Gros, where BRPD found Fredrick Hollins and Laquincia Jackson dead from apparent gunshot wounds
Soon after, a stabbing occurred on Larkspur Avenue at a re-entry home for sexual offenders. Scott Guileyardo owns the facility and police say two of his tenants were fighting, when one stabbed the other.
Police arrested Zach James, charged him with second degree murder.
BRPD says they need your help to make arrests in the other cases.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.