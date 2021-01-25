Veteran BRPD officer dies of complications from COVID-19, state representative says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A veteran officer of the Baton Rouge Police Department has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle.
Marcelle, who represents District 61, announced on social media late Sunday, Jan. 24 that Sgt. Charles Dotson had died over the weekend.
“Please join me in praying for the family of Sgt. Charles Dotson who was a stellar law enforcement officer and a true community leader, that we lost to COVID 19. Let’s continue to pray for his wife, family and the entire BRPD family and remember that this virus has no respect of person, party, age or gender,” Marcelle said.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued the following statement Monday, Jan. 25 about Dotson’s death.
“The Baton Rouge Police Department’s Executive Staff is deeply saddened to inform you of the untimely passing of Detective Sergeant Charles F. Dotson.
Sergeant Dotson was a 21-year veteran of the police department, who currently served as a supervisor in the Major Assaults Division of the Violent Crimes Unit. As a dedicated and decorated member of the United States Marine Corps, Dotson earned the rank of First Sergeant and served our country Honorably for more than two decades.
Sergeant Charles F. Dotson was a mentor to countless people and had a true passion for policing as well as serving the community. A leader in every sense of the word, he will forever be known for his spirit of giving and charitable heart.
The Executive Staff and BRPD family extend our deepest sympathy to Detective Sergeant Charles F. Dotson’s family, friends and all those touched by his life and service.
Arrangements have not been finalized, but will be shared when the information becomes available,” Paul said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.