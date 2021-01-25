Southern releases 2021 fall football schedule

Southern Jaguars Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 4:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern released its fall 2021 football schedule on Monday, Jan. 25.

The schedule includes 11 total games, features five home contests, and has three non-conference matchups.

Home games in bold.

  • Sept. 4 - @ Troy, Troy, Ala.
  • Sept. 11 - Miles College, (Pete Richardson Classic) Baton Rouge, La.
  • Sept. 18 - McNeese State, Baton Rouge, La.
  • Sept. 25 - @ Mississippi Valley, Itta Bena, Miss.
  • Oct. 2 - Texas Southern (State Fair Showdown), Arlington, Texas
  • Oct. 9 - Open
  • Oct. 16 - @ Arkansas Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, Ark.
  • Oct. 23 - Prairie View A&M, (Homecoming), Baton Rouge, La.
  • Oct. 30 - @ Alcorn State, Lorman, Miss.
  • Nov. 6 - Florida A&M, Baton Rouge, La.
  • Nov. 13 - Jackson State, Baton Rouge, La.
  • Nov. 21 - Open
  • Nov. 28 - Grambling State, (Bayou Classic), New Orleans

The 2021 SWAC Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th.

