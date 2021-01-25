50-year-old killed in Zachary shooting, suspect arrested

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 50-year-old man on Sunday, Jan. 24.
Officials state that they have arrested Tytus Hayes, 19, and has been charged with second-degree murder. Hayes was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without incident.
According to officials, the shooting happened on New Weis Road and Truman Road. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Darnell Reed, 50.
Officials said the shooting stems from a domestic dispute.
“While investigating this homicide, a group of approximately 30 subjects riding dirt bikes and four wheelers arrived on scene with the obvious intention of impeding the homicide investigation, a spokesperson for the Zachary Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Officers attempted to make contact with the motorists at which time they fled the scene, police say.
Officers arrested three males including one juvenile for reckless operation, flight from an officer, disturbing the peace and operating off-road vehicles on the roadway, according to police.
If you recognize anyone else involved in this reckless behavior contact Zachary Police Department.
The homicide investigation is ongoing at this time.
