Cell phone video captures moments leading to fatal shooting of Circle K stabbing suspect

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of stabbing two people at a Circle K in Slidell was shot and killed by police on Sunday, Jan. 24, officials report.
Police responded to a call of a stabbing in progress around 4:30 p.m. at the Circle K gas station in the 61100 block of Airport Road. Two people were reportedly stabbed before officers arrived.
The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries and the victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Caleb McCree, 43. Officers on scene say he was holding two “bladed instruments.”
According to police, two Slidell police officers and a St. Tammany Parish deputy were involved in fatally shooting McCree. All three have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Residents say they are in disbelief.
“It’s just a lot like it happened right there. For something to be this close to home, it’s like, ‘oh my God.’ Cause you see it all over the news now and you see right here, it’s a lot,” says Cam Thomas.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Slidell Police Department is investigating the stabbing.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
