Monday, January 25: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Jan. 25, (the case count for Monday is a two-day total) the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 385,942 total cases - 2,075 new cases
- 8,590 total deaths - 25 new deaths
- 1,638 patients in hospitals - decrease of 3 patients
- 219 patients on ventilators - increase of 4 patients
- 320,025 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
