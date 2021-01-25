Former LSU Tigers contribute to their teams reaching Super Bowl LV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A total of six former LSU football players are members of the Tampa Bay Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams that will appear in Super Bowl LV.
In Tampa Bay’s 31-26 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship, a pair of former Tigers proved instrumental in their team’s success.
Linebacker Devin White had 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Running back Leonard Fournette had 12 carries for 55 yards and a 20-yard touchdown. He also caught five passes for 19 yards.
Linebacker Kevin Minter is also a member of the Bucs squad.
In Kansas City’s 38-24 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship, three former Bayou Bengals were all over the field making plays.
Running back Darrel Williams had 13 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for nine yards.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six carries for seven yards and a touchdown. It was his first postseason touchdown and his first game back from injury.
Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu had six tackles and hit on the quarterback. He got to Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a third down play and caused an intentional grounding call.
The Super Bowl will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The game can be watched on WAFB.
