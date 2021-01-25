First Alert Forecast: Umbrellas might come in handy this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be 50% or greater for the first half of the work/school week.
Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue and rainfall amounts will be manageable. Umbrellas might come in handy each day.
Temperatures will stay well above average.
Watch for morning fog Monday and again on Tuesday. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday morning helping to dry things out and cool us down to end the week.
Thursday and Friday mornings will be chilly, and jackets will be needed.
By the weekend, temperatures will be on the rebound and a few sct’d showers will return. Mild conditions will be enjoyed right into next week.
